Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Issued By KeyCorp

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $2.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.08. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ODFL. Raymond James raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.88.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $269.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $276.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $257.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

