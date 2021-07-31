Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Pentair plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Pentair in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.21.

Pentair stock opened at $73.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $73.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.51.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,205,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Pentair by 62.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,921,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,749,000 after buying an additional 741,309 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Pentair by 121.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 730,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,554,000 after buying an additional 400,626 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pentair by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,160,000 after buying an additional 270,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,651,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,764,000 after buying an additional 261,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

