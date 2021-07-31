Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Increased by Barrington Research

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $3.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.86. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s FY2021 earnings at $17.00 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

AMG opened at $158.44 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $62.19 and a twelve month high of $180.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,855,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612 shares during the period.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

