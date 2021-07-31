Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Boosted by Truist Securiti

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Boston Scientific in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Shares of BSX opened at $45.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.00, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.15. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,194,787,000 after purchasing an additional 33,630,705 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,969,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,710 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 41,012,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,585,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,355 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,222,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $897,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,805 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $796,884,000 after acquiring an additional 201,060 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,409.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,077.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 11,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $499,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 516,674 shares of company stock valued at $22,506,635 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.