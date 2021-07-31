Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for GasLog Partners LP Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of GasLog Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 21.39%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GLOP. Barclays downgraded GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.56.

NYSE GLOP opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.86. GasLog Partners has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.93.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOP. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 449.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,653,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,704 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 454.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 756,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 246.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 635,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 452,244 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 529.8% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 253,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 213,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 73.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 343,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 145,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is currently 3.10%.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

