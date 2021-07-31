Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for GasLog Partners LP Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of GasLog Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.
GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 21.39%.
NYSE GLOP opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.86. GasLog Partners has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.93.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOP. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 449.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,653,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,704 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 454.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 756,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 246.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 635,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 452,244 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 529.8% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 253,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 213,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 73.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 343,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 145,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is currently 3.10%.
About GasLog Partners
GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.
