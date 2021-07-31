Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.64%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Horizon Technology Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.76 million, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.69%.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $40,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,112.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter valued at $165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 9.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

