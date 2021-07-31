Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Cut by Desjardins

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.49. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.80 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on L. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$96.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$87.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Loblaw Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$91.56.

Shares of TSE:L opened at C$84.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$77.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of C$60.86 and a 12-month high of C$84.47. The firm has a market cap of C$28.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58.

In related news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total transaction of C$928,084.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is an increase from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.41%.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

