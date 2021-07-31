Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Polaris Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Polaris in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will earn $2.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.36. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Polaris’ FY2021 earnings at $9.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share.

PII has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.59.

NYSE:PII opened at $131.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.57. Polaris has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 12,082 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Polaris by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Polaris by 1,208.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Polaris by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

