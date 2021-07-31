Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Raised by Analyst

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.18.

ST stock opened at $58.62 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.75.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 18.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 13,249 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 31,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 81.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 76.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,847 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 11,643 shares during the period. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter valued at $3,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $781,739.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,646 shares of company stock worth $3,073,410 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

