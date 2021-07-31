Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Teladoc Health, Inc. Cut by SVB Leerink (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Teladoc Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.55). SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

TDOC has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.31.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $148.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 0.27. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $129.74 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,606 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $1,564,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,841,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,368 shares of company stock worth $5,323,435 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

