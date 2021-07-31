Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Wintrust Financial in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.56. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.37 EPS.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.78.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $71.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $37.28 and a 52-week high of $87.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.31.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,279,000 after purchasing an additional 26,218 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 82,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 32,303 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 291,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after acquiring an additional 130,380 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2,596.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 21,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 82,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 43,058 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $294,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

