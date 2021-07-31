Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Issued By Truist Securiti

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Monro in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Monro’s FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $58.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 56.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.92. Monro has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $72.67.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Monro by 53.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Monro by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monro by 20.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Monro by 37.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Monro by 7.1% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

