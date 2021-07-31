Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for HarborOne Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of HONE opened at $13.61 on Thursday. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The company has a market cap of $764.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

In related news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $222,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HONE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,632,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,168,000 after acquiring an additional 22,351 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,633,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,414,000 after acquiring an additional 378,947 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,973,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,529,000 after acquiring an additional 188,137 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,498,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,184,000 after acquiring an additional 13,910 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,473,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,847,000 after acquiring an additional 44,195 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.