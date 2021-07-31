Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. Lifted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Starbucks in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

SBUX has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

SBUX opened at $121.43 on Friday. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $74.76 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.29.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,044,000. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

