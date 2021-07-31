QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01, RTT News reports. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 21.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

QGEN traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,335,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,414. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $45.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.81.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets cut QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

