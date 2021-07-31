QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Issues Earnings Results

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01, RTT News reports. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

NYSE:QGEN traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.79. 1,335,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,414. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.24. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $45.33 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.81.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QGEN shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. QIAGEN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

