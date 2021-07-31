Quálitas Controladora (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Quálitas Controladora (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has $4.69 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Quálitas Controladora from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

QUCOF stock opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.95. Quálitas Controladora has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $5.40.

QuÃ¡litas Controladora, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an auto insurance company in Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Peru, and the United States. It offers insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance services for automobile sector. The company also engages in the acquisition, sale, and installation of automobile glass and spare parts; and provision of salvage management and marketing, and advisory and training services for investment planning and business management.

