Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $23.17 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RMBS. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a positive rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a positive rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rambus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Shares of RMBS opened at $23.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.88. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -71.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.89.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.01 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $37,541.91. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,084,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,851,000 after buying an additional 498,329 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $573,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 18,715 shares in the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 643,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after buying an additional 149,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rambus by 251.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 90,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 64,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

