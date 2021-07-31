Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Lifted to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $15.99 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RRC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Range Resources from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Tudor Pickering cut Range Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.79.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts expect that Range Resources will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $517,204.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,472.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $354,845.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,842,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $411,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,940 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 16.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,704,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,931,000 after buying an additional 824,724 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4,605.9% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,204,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,761,000 after buying an additional 5,093,768 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,128,667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $42,649,000 after buying an additional 77,822 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,857,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,849,000 after buying an additional 264,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

