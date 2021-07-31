Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Posts Earnings Results

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter.

PACK opened at $25.62 on Friday. Ranpak has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.68.

Get Ranpak alerts:

In other news, CEO Omar Asali sold 400,000 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $7,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,628,572.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 363.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PACK. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ranpak in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti began coverage on Ranpak in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.