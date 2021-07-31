Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Posts Earnings Results

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter.
PACK opened at $25.62 on Friday. Ranpak has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.68.
In other news, CEO Omar Asali sold 400,000 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $7,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,628,572.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several research firms recently commented on PACK. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ranpak in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti began coverage on Ranpak in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Ranpak
Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.
Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices
Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.