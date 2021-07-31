Raymond James Lowers Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Price Target to $20.00

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.69% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.38. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Equities analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 204.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

