Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 12.72%.

RJF opened at $129.48 on Friday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $138.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $245,939.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,133.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,122 shares of company stock valued at $819,783. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RJF. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Raymond James from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. increased their price objective on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.54.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

