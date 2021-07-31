Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) PT Raised to $155.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price objective raised by research analysts at JMP Securities from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.54.

Shares of RJF opened at $129.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.24. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $138.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $245,939.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,133.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,122 shares of company stock valued at $819,783 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RJF. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Raymond James by 83.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Raymond James by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

