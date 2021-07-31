Raymond James Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $3,200.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GOOG. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $2,850.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $2,953.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,001.10.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,704.42 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,800.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,553.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 96.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total value of $9,043,196.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,981 shares of company stock valued at $174,426,427. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.