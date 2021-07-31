Raymond James Raises Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to C$37.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TECK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.97.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

NYSE:TECK opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.69. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $26.72.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,310,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,149,000 after acquiring an additional 156,695 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 10.1% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,902,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,566,000 after acquiring an additional 723,227 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $146,029,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 788.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,241,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $105,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.