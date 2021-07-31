Raymond James Trims Interfor (TSE:IFP) Target Price to C$61.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$63.50 to C$61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Interfor’s Q2 2021 earnings at $6.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.29 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Interfor from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$47.00 price target on shares of Interfor in a report on Monday, May 31st. CIBC dropped their price target on Interfor from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Interfor from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Interfor stock opened at C$25.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.66, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of C$1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.17. Interfor has a one year low of C$14.46 and a one year high of C$38.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$29.09.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.83 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$849.31 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interfor will post 5.7677602 EPS for the current year.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

