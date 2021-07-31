Raymond James Weighs in on Capital Power Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Capital Power in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CPX. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$42.00 target price on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.18.

Shares of Capital Power stock opened at C$42.30 on Thursday. Capital Power has a twelve month low of C$27.89 and a twelve month high of C$42.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.57. The firm has a market cap of C$4.85 billion and a PE ratio of 24.68.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$496.00 million for the quarter.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total transaction of C$826,708.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$924,218.21. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.41, for a total transaction of C$75,659.23.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

