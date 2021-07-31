Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group reduced its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 292,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 52,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 738,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,991,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX opened at $86.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.73%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.77.

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,952 shares of company stock worth $5,619,059 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

