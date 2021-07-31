RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company with the principal business to serve as the holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiaries, including Royal Business Bank and RBB Asset Management Company. The Bank offers personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services, as well as deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management and other related services. It operates primarily in Los Angeles, San Gabriel, Torrance, Rowland Heights, Westlake Village, Oxnard, Monterey Park, Diamond Bar, Cerritos, West LA, Arcadia, Silverlake, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. RBB Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

RBB has been the subject of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens lifted their price objective on RBB Bancorp from $25.50 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

RBB Bancorp stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.98.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Research analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,339,000 after acquiring an additional 77,822 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 13,460 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 40.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 53,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 79.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 149,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 66,247 shares during the last quarter. 32.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

