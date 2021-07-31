Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.04.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on REAL shares. Raymond James set a C$25.00 price objective on Real Matters and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cormark set a C$15.40 target price on Real Matters in a research report on Monday, July 26th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Real Matters from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday.

In other Real Matters news, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 65,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total transaction of C$1,090,256.19. Also, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.84, for a total value of C$38,515.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,482,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$31,870,086.98. Insiders have sold a total of 136,211 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,862 in the last 90 days.

Shares of TSE:REAL traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$12.77. 740,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.08. Real Matters has a 52-week low of C$11.44 and a 52-week high of C$33.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

