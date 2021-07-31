Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Downgraded by TD Securities to Hold

TD Securities lowered shares of Real Matters (TSE:REAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$15.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$22.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on REAL. Cormark set a C$15.40 target price on Real Matters in a report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares downgraded Real Matters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 target price on Real Matters in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Real Matters presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.04.

Real Matters stock opened at C$12.77 on Friday. Real Matters has a fifty-two week low of C$11.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.60.

In related news, Director Loren Cooke sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.21, for a total value of C$240,959.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,962.10. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 65,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total value of C$1,090,256.19. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,211 shares of company stock worth $2,168,210.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

