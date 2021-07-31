Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,050 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a £106 ($138.49) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. reissued a top pick rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,388.18 ($96.53).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,356.14.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

