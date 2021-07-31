Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,050 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a £106 ($138.49) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. reissued a top pick rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,388.18 ($96.53).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,356.14.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

