Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $46.61.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.