Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at KeyCorp

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.86% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $147.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.33. Regal Beloit has a 12-month low of $89.76 and a 12-month high of $159.64.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 12.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Regal Beloit will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regal Beloit news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $709,268.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $742,193.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $439,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,858.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter worth about $1,594,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 9.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,730,000 after acquiring an additional 11,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit in the first quarter worth about $618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

