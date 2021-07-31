Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires New Shares in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFH. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

DFH opened at $23.15 on Friday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $36.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.38.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $343.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.24 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dream Finders Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

