Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $346,000 Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 29.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in DexCom were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 21.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in DexCom by 8.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 349 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 2.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 53.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $515.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.20. The company has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 98.19 and a beta of 0.79. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total value of $518,348.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 5,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.88, for a total transaction of $2,102,635.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,603 shares of company stock valued at $27,226,014 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DXCM. Raymond James boosted their target price on DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.75.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

