Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Invests $261,000 in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 514.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,334,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,017,941,000 after buying an additional 12,000,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 602.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,792,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,413,000 after buying an additional 5,825,292 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at $201,853,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 510,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,249,000 after buying an additional 4,819,091 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 361,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,060,000 after buying an additional 60,396 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of XBI stock opened at $123.41 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.91.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.