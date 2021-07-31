Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Bought by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RELX. FMR LLC grew its position in Relx by 10.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Relx in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Relx in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Relx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Relx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RELX shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relx presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Relx stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $29.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.3351 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. Relx’s payout ratio is currently 92.16%.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

