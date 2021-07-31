Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) by 104.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,438 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.74% of Global Self Storage worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SELF. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in Global Self Storage by 50.0% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Global Self Storage by 11.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global Self Storage by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Aegis upped their price objective on Global Self Storage from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:SELF opened at $5.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.54. Global Self Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $6.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

