Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7,208.1% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,904,000 after purchasing an additional 125,926 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,470,000 after acquiring an additional 94,829 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1,644.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after acquiring an additional 65,688 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 53,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 27,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,512,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $156.15 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $113.91 and a 12-month high of $157.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.03.

