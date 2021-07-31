Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) by 128.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 175,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SPAR Group were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 44.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised SPAR Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of SGRP stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52. SPAR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.10 million for the quarter. SPAR Group had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 1.73%.

In related news, insider Kori Belzer sold 27,963 shares of SPAR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $39,987.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Igor Novgorodtsev sold 33,868 shares of SPAR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $53,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,057 shares of company stock worth $150,154. 59.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPAR Group, Inc engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey.

