Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) by 16.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,823 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Mmtec were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

MTC stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. Mmtec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $5.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

About Mmtec

Mmtec, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Gujia and MM Global Capital, and MM Global. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, such as securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web.

