Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $324,000 in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAMC opened at $15.02 on Friday. Altisource Asset Management Co. has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $31.24. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 million, a PE ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The asset manager reported $34.42 earnings per share for the quarter.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

