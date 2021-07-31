Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Stake in Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 212,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.30% of Weidai at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, FMR LLC raised its stake in Weidai by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 520,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 14,474 shares during the period. 0.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEI stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15. Weidai Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49.

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily small and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

