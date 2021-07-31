Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 232,263 Shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) by 94.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,263 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Lee Enterprises were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEE. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 34.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEE stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.47. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $36.51.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $192.43 million for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 1.50%.

Lee Enterprises Profile

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.

