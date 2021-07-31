Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 66,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 228.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 10,941 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. 19.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.19. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $6.95.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $340.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 23.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comstock Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.73.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.