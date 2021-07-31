Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Renishaw from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Renishaw from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of RNSHF stock opened at $63.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 99.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renishaw has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $97.00.

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

