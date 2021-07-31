Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Shares of REPL stock opened at $32.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 33.25, a quick ratio of 33.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.13. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $54.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). On average, equities analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Coffin sold 14,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $587,106.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,806,320 shares in the company, valued at $72,325,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 878,009 shares in the company, valued at $29,940,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,611 shares of company stock worth $3,452,806. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 29,272 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 17.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,078,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,917,000 after buying an additional 452,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

