Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Colfax Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Colfax in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Colfax’s FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.83%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Colfax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.89.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. Colfax has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.33. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 111.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Colfax by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,243,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,444,000 after buying an additional 697,457 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Colfax by 17.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,533,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,844 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Colfax by 531.3% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,840,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,630 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Colfax by 4.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,549,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,687,000 after purchasing an additional 97,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Colfax by 26.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,461,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,860,000 after purchasing an additional 516,241 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $8,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,816,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,677 shares of company stock valued at $20,374,157 in the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.