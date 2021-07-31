Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kinross Gold Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.33 billion.

Several other brokerages have also commented on K. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kinross Gold to an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold to C$11.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.37.

TSE:K opened at C$8.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.50. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of C$7.54 and a 52 week high of C$13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51. The company has a market cap of C$10.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02.

In other news, Senior Officer John Lewis Sims sold 6,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total value of C$64,104.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$175,493.22. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 166,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$1,660,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 963,347 shares in the company, valued at C$9,633,470. Insiders sold a total of 222,532 shares of company stock worth $2,185,143 over the last ninety days.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.84%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

